Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,521 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $882,996.40. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $304,004. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

