Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DocuSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,632. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

