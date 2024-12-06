Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,330 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,943,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

