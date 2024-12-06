Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,790 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 640,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DBEF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

