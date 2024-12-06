Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,260 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

