Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 217,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

