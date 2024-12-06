Capital One Financial Has Positive View of MTDR Q1 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,043.55. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $282,406. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

