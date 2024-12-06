Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Sells $63,543.60 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider William Garrett Nichols sold 13,935 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $63,543.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,494.32. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.90 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

