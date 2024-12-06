Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6912 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 960,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,972. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $67.14.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
