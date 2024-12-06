Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 190598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Canada Rare Earth Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.
See Also
