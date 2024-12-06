Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 141,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 206,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
