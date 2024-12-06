Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target to $17.50

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

LUNR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

In other news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 197,637 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,195,703.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,000.50. This represents a 35.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,140,344 shares of company stock worth $44,348,897. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 222,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

