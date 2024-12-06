Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CANF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 884,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.