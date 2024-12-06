Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Caleres alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. Caleres has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $935.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.