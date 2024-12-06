Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wajax’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Get Wajax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Wajax and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.91. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$20.44 and a 52 week high of C$34.96. The stock has a market cap of C$513.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.