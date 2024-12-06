Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $17.83

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
NVAX stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
