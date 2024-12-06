Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $17.83

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after buying an additional 1,544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Novavax by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 517,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Novavax by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

