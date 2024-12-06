Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $104.37

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

