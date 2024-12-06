BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Assurant by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

