BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,759 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

