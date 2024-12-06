BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,152 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

BHC stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 755.86% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Evercore ISI raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

