BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,738 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,570 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

RIVN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

