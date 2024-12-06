BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,131,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after buying an additional 69,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,559,000 after buying an additional 250,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Catalent by 181.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,792,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $62.09 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.