BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 713,270 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.63%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

