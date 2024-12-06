Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 1902180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

Brand Architekts Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.41 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.06.

About Brand Architekts Group

(Get Free Report)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.