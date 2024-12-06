Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 129,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 136,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Bovie Medical Stock Up 1.1 %
Bovie Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
