Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after buying an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

