Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$1,990,650.43 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.5 %
BBD.B traded up C$2.61 on Friday, hitting C$106.70. 182,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,354. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$44.29 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.42.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
