BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to “Outperform”

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

