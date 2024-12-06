BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameren Announces Dividend

AEE opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.