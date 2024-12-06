Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.87). 10,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 151,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.83).

Blancco Technology Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

