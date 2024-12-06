BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Frontiers stock opened at GBX 150.07 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.34. BlackRock Frontiers has a 52-week low of GBX 137.50 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lucy Taylor-Smith acquired 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,851.20 ($38,090.09). Also, insider Hatem Dowidar bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £367.50 ($468.93). Insiders acquired 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,120 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Frontiers Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

