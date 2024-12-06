BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.67 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 70.13 ($0.89). BioPharma Credit shares last traded at GBX 69.78 ($0.89), with a volume of 9,677 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £957.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,165.00 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

