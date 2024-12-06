Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

BCYC opened at $19.21 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $913.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $483,141.51. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $259,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

