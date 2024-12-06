Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.70 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46). 37,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 157,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.23. The firm has a market cap of £160.60 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

