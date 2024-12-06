Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

