Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTF opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

