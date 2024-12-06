Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 392.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after purchasing an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

