Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMC opened at $287.65 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $210.85 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

