Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,179,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 785,087 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $67.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.