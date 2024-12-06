Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,179,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 785,087 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $67.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.