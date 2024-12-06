Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($37.00) to GBX 3,200 ($40.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($42.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.89).

Bellway Stock Performance

Bellway Increases Dividend

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,528 ($32.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,407.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,841.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,833.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,384 ($43.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,166.67%.

Insider Activity at Bellway

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.56), for a total value of £889,258.71 ($1,134,692.75). Also, insider Simon Scougall acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,528 ($32.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,019.20 ($16,612.48). Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

