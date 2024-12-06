Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

