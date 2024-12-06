Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1,449.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $53,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,253,000 after acquiring an additional 963,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 513,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 473,937 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,606,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,566,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

BECN stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This represents a 22.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

