Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI):

11/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

11/6/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 4,366,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,479. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after buying an additional 235,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

