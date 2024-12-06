Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 9656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $70,321.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,174.27. This represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $189,044.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,738.72. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 640,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 598,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 155.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

