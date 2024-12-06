B. Riley Increases Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 254.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

