Axel Springer SE (SPR.F) (FRA:SPR) Trading ∞ Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Axel Springer SE (SPR.F) (FRA:SPR – Get Free Report) were up ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €52.00 ($55.32) and last traded at €51.90 ($55.21). Approximately 984 shares changed hands during trading,

Axel Springer SE (SPR.F) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.90 and its 200-day moving average is €51.90.

Axel Springer SE (SPR.F) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer SE (SPR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer SE (SPR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.