AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO Purchases $12,148.50 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole bought 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $12,148.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,725.64. This trade represents a 4.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

RCEL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 79,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,482. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.60.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 126.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 269.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

