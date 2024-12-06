AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Raised by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up about 2.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $20,046,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $15,141,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AN opened at $177.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

