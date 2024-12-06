Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 183945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 9.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.