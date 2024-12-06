Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 281.21 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.70). Approximately 78,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 68,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.80).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.50 million, a PE ratio of -604.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($28,503.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,532,100. 30.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

